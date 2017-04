* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 1 basis point on the day at 8.54 percent, rising from its four-and-a-half month low of 8.50 percent following a Reuters report. * The 10-year yield rose as much as 5 basis points from the day's low to the day's high of 8.55 percent immediately after sources told Reuters the central bank is expected to issue a new 10-year bond later this month which will replace the existing 8.83 percent bonds maturing in 2023 as the benchmark. * Traders are now awaiting the results of the 160-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day which will be key for further direction. For a poll of the likely cut-offs at the auction, see (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)