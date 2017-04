* USD/INR falls to 59.1900/1950 from its Thursday close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in local equities and Asian currencies' strength against the dollar. * India's benchmark stock indexes inch closer to record highs hit on May 16, led by gains in upstream oil and gas companies and due to foreign inflows coming in for a fourth straight day. * Traders expect further gains in the rupee to be capped due to the central bank's dollar buying through state-owned banks. * The pair is seen in a 59.18 to 59.30 range until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)