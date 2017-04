* India's benchmark five-year swap rate trading at 7.78 percent, up 3 basis points on the day after falling to 7.72 percent, its lowest level since July 15, 2013 as investors book profits after the rates fall for six straight sessions. * The one-year rate dropped as low as 8.13 percent, also its lowest since July 15, 2013. It is currently trading up 2 basis points on the day at 8.18 percent. * Bond yields rose from the session lows after Reuters reported the central bank will likely issue a new 10-year paper later this month. * The benchmark 10-year paper trading up 4 basis points on the day at 8.57 percent. It had earlier dropped to 8.50 percent, its lowest level since Jan. 21. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)