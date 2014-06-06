US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
* Indian shares could hit new record highs on continued hopes that Asia's third largest economy will rebound under the new government. * Investors will track economic indicators, including May consumer prices and April industrial output due on Thursday. * News related to the upcoming budget and to potential reforms by the Narendra Modi government will also be key, as will foreign investor flows after overseas funds brought in $8.3 billion in Indian stocks so far in 2014.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Fri: U.S. non-farm payrolls data Mon: India's trade data for May (Tentative) Thurs: India's CPI for May 1730 IST (1200 GMT)
India's factory output for April Fri: Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487