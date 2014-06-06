* India's debt and foreign exchange markets will continue to monitor foreign inflows as optimism over the central bank's more dovish tone and hopes of reform under the new government continue to boost markets. * Investors will track economic indicators, including May consumer prices and April industrial output due on Thursday, although the next RBI review will not be until early August. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth a net 13.69 billion rupees ($230.8 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed, buying for a fifth straight day and bringing their total purchases to $8.3 billion so far this year. * So far in June, foreign investors have bought $586.15 million worth of debt, taking total debt inflows in 2014 to $8.2 billion. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen trading in a 8.49 percent to 8.55 percent band, with sentiment also supported as India will not carry out an auction next week. * The rupee is expected to trade in a range of 58.80 to 59.40 to a dollar, dealers said, with traders eyeing RBI intervention. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Fri: U.S. non-farm payrolls data Mon: India's trade data for May (Tentative) Thurs: India's CPI for May 1730 IST (1200 GMT) India's factory output for April Fri: Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)