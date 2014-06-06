(Correction to add the Temporary ISIN)

June 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2028

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.467

Reoffer price 100.517

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 260 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0243273783

Permanent ISIN CH0204975426

