June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 102.1

Issue Yield 9.798 pct

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 350 million Brazilian Real when fungible

ISIN XS1055095290

