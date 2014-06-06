France election poses risk to world economy-Schaeuble
WASHINGTON, April 21 The presidential election in France where a first round takes place this weekend poses a risk to the global economy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date April 17, 2018
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 102.1
Issue Yield 9.798 pct
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 350 million Brazilian Real when fungible
ISIN XS1055095290
NEW YORK, April 21 The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.