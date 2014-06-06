BRIEF-Terreno Realty Corp acquires property in Lynwood, CA for $31.4 mln
* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires property in Lynwood, CA for $31.4 million
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires property in Lynwood, CA for $31.4 million
LONDON, April 21 Marks & Spencer has agreed a new contract with Mark and Neal Lindsay, the sourcing directors who have been instrumental in improving the British clothing retailer's profit margin, it said on Friday.