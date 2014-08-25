* India's NSE index may start lower, tracking global shares * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.2 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.3 percent. * The dollar marched higher against the euro and yen on Monday as investors wagered that interest rates were set on a diverging course in the United States, Europe and Japan. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 3.02 billion rupees (49.95 million US dollar) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. (1 US dollar = 60.4650 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)