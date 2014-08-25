* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound after Friday's close of 8.52 percent. * Foreign funds buying watched. * Foreign investors bought debt worth $2.65 billion in a single session on Wednesday, the highest ever. * Fed chair Janet Yellen had a cautious message over U.S. labor markets. * Brent crude fell below $102 a barrel on Monday, drawing close to a 14-month low hit last week. * Geopolitical risks from the Ukraine crisis hampering eurozone economic growth could be a dampener. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)