* USD/INR seen opening near its Friday close of 60.4650/4750. * The dollar gains against the euro and the yen as investors wager that interest rates are set on a diverging course in the United States, Europe and Japan. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.24 percent. Seen limiting any major slide in USD/INR. * The pair trading at 60.39/41 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade. * Asian currencies mixed to negative against the dollar. * India's NSE index may start lower, tracking global shares. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)