* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.53 percent. * Foreign investors sold debt worth $82.14 million on Thursday after posting their biggest buy in a single session on Wednesday. * Sentiment also cautious after Fed Chair Yellen seen as less dovish than some expectations. * But Brent crude falls below $102 a barrel, drawing close to a 14-month low hit last week. * Little impact seen after Indian debt limits attracted muted demand from FIIs. * Traders cite expectations FII debt limits will be raised further due to strong buying. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)