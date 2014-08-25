* USD/INR trades at 60.45/46, little changed from its its Friday close of 60.4650/4750. * The dollar gains against the euro and the yen as investors wager that interest rates are set on a divergent course in the United States, Europe and Japan. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.23 percent. * Expectations of RBI intervention cap broader USD/INR gains. * The pair seen largely rangebound for the day. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 3.02 billion rupees ($49.95 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * They sold a net $82.14 million worth of debt on Thursday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com)