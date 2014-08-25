* State Bank of India gains 1.7 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold". * Says SBI to benefit from improving economy in terms of slippages, credit costs and non-performing loans. * SBI addressing concerns about costs and managing liabilities and margins, Deutsche adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)