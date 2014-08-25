US STOCKS-Tech earnings lift Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* State Bank of India gains 1.7 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold". * Says SBI to benefit from improving economy in terms of slippages, credit costs and non-performing loans. * SBI addressing concerns about costs and managing liabilities and margins, Deutsche adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds closing prices, details)