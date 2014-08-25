* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gain 1.1 percent after Credit Suisse raises its target price to 3,500 rupees from 3,020 rupees. * Bank cites optimism about Maruti Suzuki's product launches and margin expansion potential. * Calls Maruti "top pick" in Indian autos, retains "outperform" rating. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)