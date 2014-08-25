* India's NSE index gains as much as 0.47 percent to its second consecutive record high at 7,950.75. * NSE has hit a string of record highs on good foreign buying. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 3.02 billion rupees ($49.95 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * FIIs have bought shares worth $615.36 million for the month and $12.76 billion for the year. * Blue-chips gain: Tata Consultancy Services is up 1 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp gains 1.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)