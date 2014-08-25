* Jet Airways India Ltd shares fall 5 percent * The fall comes after ICRA downgrades 32.10 billion rupees ($531 million) of the carrier's long-term debt to "D" from "BB." * Instruments with 'D' rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon, as per ICRA rating scale. * "The ratings revision reflects delays in debt servicing by the company," ICRA says. (bit.ly/1p7n0vB) * Jet Airways terms ICRA's statement "disappointing" (bit.ly/1l7PCnB) * The company adds the delay in debt servicing had occurred and was resolved in the previous financial year. * Jet says it is "current on all its loan obligations and interest payments." (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)