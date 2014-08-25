* Domestic financial services firm Ambit issues mixed report card on RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. * Amit calls Rajan's macroeconomic management "almost exemplary". * Highlights of his tenure includes calming the slide of the rupee last year, Ambit says. * Says Rajan also focused "firmly" on inflation, though it still has not been enough to change inflation expectations. * But adds supervision of the financial system "continues to be sub-par". * Says Rajan needs to do more to spur banks to deal with their asset quality. * "Our assessment suggests that Dr. Rajan's performance in office was above average but could have been better," Ambit says. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)