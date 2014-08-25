* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.55 percent. * Traders say some profit-taking being seen in the market. * The market is also concerned about foreign investment limits in government bonds getting exhausted. * Regulatory data shows foreign investors have used up more than 99 percent of the available investment limits. * Some media reports on there being no plans to increase the FII limit in the near-term also hurts sentiment, say traders. * Sentiment also cautious after Fed Chair Yellen seen as less dovish than some expectations. * Brent crude dips towards $102 a barrel as ample supply and a stronger U.S. dollar continue to pressure oil markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)