* India's overnight cash rate trading at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. * Weighted average rate in the call money market at 8.13 percent, slightly higher than Friday's 8.00 pct, as demand higher at start of new bi-weekly reporting cycle. * Traders however say cash conditions largely comfortable for the time being. * Banks borrow 173.22 billion rupees from the central bank's one-day repo window.