BRIEF-AV Homes Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* AV Homes Inc - during q1 of 2017, company delivered 462 homes, an 8 pct increase from 428 homes delivered during q1 of 2016
Aug 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Kanton Basel-Landschaft
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 30, 2022
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 101.035
Reoffer price 100.285
Yield 0.461 pct
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21bp
Over Govt
ISIN CH0252903684
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 30, 2027
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.073
Reoffer price 100.323
Yield 0.973 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32bp
Over Govt
ISIN CH0252903726
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2034
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.429
Reoffer price 100.479
Yield 1.348 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38bp
Over Govt
ISIN CH0252903767
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS, ZKB & KBBL
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S