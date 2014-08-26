* India's NSE index may start lower on Tuesday after closing slightly down in the previous session * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.05 percent * Metal, mining and power stocks may remain under pressure after India's top court said government coal allocations illegal * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index up 0.12 percent * Asian shares firm, euro struggles on ECB easing hopes * Overseas investors bought shares worth 1.27 billion rupees ($21 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)