* USD/INR seen opening lower compared with Monday's close of 60.5650/5750. * Asian shares and currencies inch up as investors increasingly expect the European Central Bank to expand liquidity. * Index of the dollar versus six majors down 0.08 percent * USD/INR trading at 60.53/55 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade * On Friday, foreign funds bought debt worth $286.69 million, and around $49.95 million in shares, official data shows * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley likely to hold a press conference. No fixed time. * This is just ahead of the release of quarterly GDP data for the April-June period this week. For previous data, (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)