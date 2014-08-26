* USD/INR falls to 60.54 vs previous close of 60.5650/5750. * Asian currencies inch up as investors expect the ECB to expand liquidity. * Index of the dollar vs six majors down 0.09 percent * India shares fall 0.2 percent after country's top court rules government coal allocations as illegal. * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will not hold a news conference on Tuesday as originally announced. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)