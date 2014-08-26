BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.57 percent. * Highest yield level since Aug. 14. * Traders expect markets to remain range-bound until growth data due to be released on Friday. * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley news briefing expected on Tuesday has been postponed. * Foreign funds have almost completely exhausted investment limits in government debt. * Traders cite concerns about foreign fund outflows after the top court order declares all coal block allocations since 1993 as illegal. * The mild uptick in global crude oil prices may hit sentiment for debt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
