* India's broader NSE index is down 0.02 percent after touching a record high of 7,968.25 on Monday. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp down 1.7 percent on equity dilution concerns on potential share sale by the government * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd falls 6 percent adding to Monday's 13.9 percent slump after India's top court on Monday said government coal allocations since 1993 are illegal. * However, defensive stocks rose as investors chose to derisk portfolios. * Cigarette maker ITC is up 0.8 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 1.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)