US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India's broader NSE index is down 0.02 percent after touching a record high of 7,968.25 on Monday. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp down 1.7 percent on equity dilution concerns on potential share sale by the government * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd falls 6 percent adding to Monday's 13.9 percent slump after India's top court on Monday said government coal allocations since 1993 are illegal. * However, defensive stocks rose as investors chose to derisk portfolios. * Cigarette maker ITC is up 0.8 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 1.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss