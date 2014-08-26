* India's Tata Steel gains 2.7 percent, recovering after a 4.8 percent fall on Monday. * Analysts say won't be impacted by top court deeming coal allocations since 1993 as illegal. * Tata Steel's mines were allocated long before 1993, they add. * "Tata Steel has no relevant coal block allocation pertaining to the court's order and so there would not be any negative impact," said Chirag Shah, an analyst with Barclays. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)