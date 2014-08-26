* Maruti Suzuki Ltd shares fall 1.2 percent after India's pricing regulator imposes penalties on carmakers. * Maruti is seen most impacted after being fined 4.7 billion rupees ($77.7 million). * Though the amount is less than the 13.46-billion-rupee fine for Tata Motors Ltd, traders say Maruti is more geared towards domestic economy than others. * Tata Motors down 0.2 percent. * Mahindra and Mahindra falls 0.9 percent after being fined 2.92 billion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.5050 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com)