* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.55 percent. * Earlier, yields rose to 8.57 percent, their highest since Aug. 14. * Traders expect markets to remain range-bound until growth data due to be released on Friday. * India's economy likely grew at its fastest in two years in the June quarter, according to a Reuters poll. * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley news briefing scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. * Foreign funds have almost completely exhausted investment limits in government debt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)