* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd's shares gain as much as 3.5 percent to a record high. * India's National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) exempts two of Torrent Pharma's drugs from price controls. (bit.ly/1vJjxmW) * Torrent Pharma is free to set prices for Prasugrel Hydrochloride 10mg pills, used for heart conditions, and aspirin 75mg for five years. * But the NPPA asks Torrent Pharma to keep it informed on prices for the two drugs. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)