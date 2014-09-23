SINGAPORE, Sept 23 South Korea's two smallest
refiners have, in a relatively rare move, bought spot bunker
fuel oil cargoes to top up lower production due to refinery run
rate cuts and higher production of asphalt, trade sources said
on Tuesday.
Weak refining margins due to slack product demand have
forced regional refiners to reduce run rates this year, in hopes
of easing the global diesel supply glut, even if less fuel oil
is produced.
Fuel oil, which trades below its cost price, is considered a
by-product that refiners try to minimize production of.
S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank each
bought 50,000 tonnes of bunker fuel oil for October arrival at
premiums of $15-$20 a tonne and $10-$15 a tonne, respectively,
above Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight basis,
traders said.
This is the first time ever that S-Oil, which lowered its
refinery run rate by five percentage points to 90 percent in
September, bought a spot fuel oil cargo, traders said.
"S-Oil used to export their cargoes, but this time they are
importing for bunker use. That's interesting," said a South
Korea-based marine fuel oil trader.
S-Oil declined to comment.
Stronger demand for asphalt recently has also encouraged the
country's third-largest refiner to ramp up production of the
road-making oil product.
"For three to four months, (S-Oil) had problems with poor
margins, so it adjusted its crude distillation unit (CDU) run
rate while increasing asphalt production," said another South
Korea-based trader.
"So actual fuel oil production decreased."
At Hyundai Oilbank, a source familiar with the matter said
fuel oil production by the country's smallest refiner declined
by up to 30,000 tonnes per month after it reduced run rates at
its CDU, necessitating its first fuel oil import this year.
However, others said fuel oil production was almost absent
in recent months.
"Oilbank doesn't produce fuel oil nowadays. Theoretically,
all the fuel oil from the CDU is used as feedstock for their
secondary units," said the South Korea-based marine fuel trader.
Hyundai Oilbank could not be immediately reached for
comment.
S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank are two of four bunker suppliers
in South Korea, with monthly sales at around 200,000 tonnes and
150,000 tonnes, respectively.
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)