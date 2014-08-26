TAIPEI Aug 26 Two Chinese banks priced a total 4 billion yuan ($650 million) worth of Formosa bonds in Taiwan via their Taipei branches, sources familiar with the deals said on Tuesday.

The renminbi-denominated bonds were issued by the local branches of Bank of China and China Construction Bank , the sources said.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Bank of China priced a total of 2 billion yuan of debt in three tranches. A two-year, 500 million yuan bond was priced at 3.25 percent; a five-year, 1 billion yuan bond was priced at 3.75 percent; and a seven-year 500 million yuan bond was priced at 4.0%.

China Construction Bank priced its 800 million yuan, three-year tranche at 3.35%; its 600 million yuan, five-year tranche at 3.75%; and its 600 million yuan, seven-year tranche at 4.0%, according to two other people familiar with the deal.

Officials reached at both banks declined to comment.

Taiwan began allowing Chinese banks to issue Formosa bonds last year. Domestic regulators hope to boost the renminbi bond market in Taiwan and encourage the development of Taiwan as an offshore renminbi center. (1 US dollar = 6.1522 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)