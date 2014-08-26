* Overnight cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent versus Monday close of 8.50/8.55 percent. * However, weighted average rate steady at 8.13 percent. * Traders say cash conditions largely comfortable, but may rise towards 8.25/8.30 percent on Thursday ahead of the long weekend. * Markets will remain closed on Friday for a local holiday. * Banks borrow 161.60 billion rupees from the one-day repo window compared with 173.22 billion rupees on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)