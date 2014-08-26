REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Aug 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 3, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 89.922
Reoffer price 89.922
Payment Date September 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske Bank
Ratings AAA (Moody's
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 650 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0935881853
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.