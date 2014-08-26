Aug 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 5, 2018

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 99.449

Yield 0.64 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1105264821

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 5, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.63

Yield 1.299 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1105276759

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & RBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)