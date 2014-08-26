I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 37000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 36700 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 41750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 112000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 30000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 24000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16300 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9300 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 28500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 12000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 34500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13100 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 22500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 610 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 225 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 36000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6300 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 670 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 700 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 670 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 705 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 870 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 835 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1430 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 76500 2. Rapeseed Oil 68000 3. Sunflower Oil 54000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 77000 6. Sesame Oil 80000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 65000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 54500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 48300 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 54500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 52000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 59500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 64500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 59500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 635 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 685 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 42000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 920 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 940 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified