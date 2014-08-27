* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.32 percent * Feverish speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone give fillip to stocks globally. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index up 0.44 percent. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 3.65 billion rupees ($60.4 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * However, gains may be limited ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday and growth data on Friday. * Metal, mining and power stocks remain in focus after India's top court said government coal allocations since 1993 were illegal.