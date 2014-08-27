* USD/INR seen opening lower compared with Tuesday's close of 60.4335/4450 * Asian shares and currencies inch up on speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone * USD/INR trading at 60.50/52 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade * However, traders worry that a potential deallocation of coal blocks by India' top court may widen India's trade deficit * Caution also seen ahead of gross domestic product data for the April-June quarter on Friday and possibly current account deficit numbers sometime this week * Range for the day seen between 60.20 and 60.75 levels. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.01 percent * On Monday, foreign funds bought debt worth $105 million, and around $24.53 million in shares, official data shows (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)