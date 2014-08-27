* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound on lack of specific triggers and continued caution about whether the country would raise investment limits for foreign investors. * Caution also seen ahead of GDP data for the April-June quarter on Friday and possibly current account deficit numbers sometime this week. * Range for the day is seen between 8.50 and 8.60 percent. * Foreign funds bought debt worth $105 million on Monday, and around $24.53 million in shares, official data shows. * U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as supportive U.S. economic data overshadowed concerns about slowed growth in other oil consuming economies and ample global oil supplies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)