* USD/INR edges up to 60.4550/46 from previous close of 60.4335/4450 * Dollar index, a basket of currencies traded against the greenback, hits 13-month high. * But rupee supported as FIIs bought a net $105 million of debt on Monday and $60.4 million (provisionally) in shares on Tuesday. * Indian shares gain, nearing record highs.