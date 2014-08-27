* Indian companies with significant sales to Europe gain. * Expectations grow for further ECB monetary stimulus measures. * Havells India's surges 5.2 percent, Motherson Sumi gains 5.7 percent, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is up 1.5 percent. * Tata Motors is up 1.1 percent on hopes its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover will gain from the stimulus. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)