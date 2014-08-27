* Defence equipment makers rally, extending the strong gains so far this year. * The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion on Tuesday notified FDI changes for the sector. (bit.ly/XR8iOi) * India had this month increased the foreign investment limit in the defence sector to 49 percent from 26 percent. * Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd gains 4.2 percent, Bharat Electronics Ltd advances 6 percent. * BEML Ltd adds 5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)