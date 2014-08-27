* Kotak Mahindra Bank falls 1.4 percent. * Macquarie downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "outperform." * Brokerage cites Kotak Mahindra's "massive outperformance" * Says stock "looks very expensive to us." * Kotak's shares have risen 17.7 percent since the start of June vs 4.3 percent gain in NSE. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)