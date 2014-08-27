BRIEF-Info Edge India says Zomato has not raised fresh funds
* Says Zomato has not raised any fresh funds, instead it has increased its authorized share capital recently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kotak Mahindra Bank falls 1.4 percent. * Macquarie downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "outperform." * Brokerage cites Kotak Mahindra's "massive outperformance" * Says stock "looks very expensive to us." * Kotak's shares have risen 17.7 percent since the start of June vs 4.3 percent gain in NSE. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago