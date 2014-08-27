* India's NSE index is up 0.4 percent, approaching record high of 7,968.25 hit on Monday. * Blue-chips gain, tracking stronger Asian markets on speculation of further stimulus in the Euro Zone. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth of $60.4 million on Tuesday, totalling nearly $13 billion in 2014 so far. * ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.9 percent, Tata Motors Ltd is up 1.9 percent. * Indian companies with significant sales to Europe gain: Havells India Ltd surges 5.2 percent. * India's April-June growth data, balance of payment and derivative expiry on watch. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)