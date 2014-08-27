* Cut-off for 91-day treasury bill sale is seen at 8.60 percent, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.6456 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.65 percent, while the lowest was 8.60 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.68 percent on the 182-day T-bills versus previous 8.7050 percent, the poll showed. * For 182-day T-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.70 percent, while the lowest was 8.66 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 50 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. (Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)