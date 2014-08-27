* Venus Remedies Ltd shares surge as much as 14.9 percent. * Venus will collaborate with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to develop an anti-cancer drug, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1tBRHtj) * The company did not provide financial details of the deal. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)