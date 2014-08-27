* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.54 percent. * Adequate rupee liquidity in the system seen aiding sentiment for debt. * Traders await the outcome of the treasury bill sale for further immediate direction. * FIIs buy debt worth $105 million on Monday, official data shows. * However, uncertainty over increase in FII debt limit remains as almost full limit utilised by foreign funds. * India's economy likely grew at its fastest in two years in the June quarter, according to a Reuters poll. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)