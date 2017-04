* Indian TV news channel operators gain on strong buying from domestic high networth individuals (HNI), multiple dealers said. * TV Today Network gains 17 percent, New Delhi Television is up 12.5 percent. * Well known domestic investor Ramesh Damani holds a 2.88 percent stake in TV Today via two entities, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)