Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nabha Power

Issue Amount 5 billion INR

Maturity Date August 31, 2016

Coupon 9.350

Yield 9.35

Payment Date August 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IDFC

Full fees Undisclosed

