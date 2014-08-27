BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 29, 2024
Coupon 2.20 pct
Reoffer price 99.574
Payment Date August 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing OMX Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006246393
* Hsbc shareholders vote to reelect irene lee to board but 28 percent vote against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)