Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 29, 2024

Coupon 2.20 pct

Reoffer price 99.574

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing OMX Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006246393

